Senior haredi leaders worried base won't turn out to vote

With just six days left before Israel's fourth general election in under two years, officials in the United Torah Judaism party are increasingly concerned that parts of the faction's base may fail to turnout on election day.

Reports by HaMevasser and HaModia cited senior UTJ officials who acknowledged that some of the party's voters have become 'complacent', and may fail to turnout at the same level as in previous elections.

"There is a serious complacency in parts of the haredi sector, which have yet to internalize the importance of this moment in time."

UTJ's election campaign is ramping up its get out the vote efforts, warning haredi voters that without a significant presence in the Knesset, they will have no one to turn to for assistance.

"When a haredi person can't get help from the National Insurance Institute (Bituch Leumi), or when haredi kids are discriminated against with education funding, or on an endless number of other issues, the only ones who will help are UTJ Knesset Members," UTJ's campaign office said.

"No one else will help during those difficult times. Not Netanyahu and not any of the right-wing parties."

UTJ also warned of "Yair Lapid's decrees in the Yesh Atid party platform".

"If we don't do everything in our power to secure significant haredi representation in the next Knesset, it will be a disaster for generations."

UTJ officials warned that the party could face a serious loss in electoral strength this year.

"Sometimes even a single vote makes the difference in an election. We saw during the last three elections that UTJ lost its eighth seat by just a few dozen votes."

"One more seat could prevent anti-religious legislation, or advance pro-religious legislation, and could make all the difference in determining what kind of government and coalition is formed."