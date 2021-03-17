Saving a man’s life - for the second time

On Tuesday morning, at 10:30 a.m., United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Alan Malka was in his home in Petah Tikva getting his day started after a late night shift, when he heard the ringing sound coming from his emergency communications device. With a quick glance at the information, before heading out, Alan recognized the address very well, it was on Ya'akov Krol Street, a place that Alan had previously responded to an emergency and performed CPR that wasn’t immediately successful, but was essential in the long-run.

Two months ago, a 30-year-old man had suffered a heart attack, a rarity for such an age, and Alan was the first responder at the scene. After two shocks from the defibrillator and half an hour of chest compressions, the victim was taken to the hospital by the mobile intensive care ambulance, pulseless and unconscious.

Days after the CPR, Alan was pleased to hear that the man had recovered, in part thanks to the early intervention he received, and was then released from the hospital. On Tuesday morning, Alan set out on his ambucycle to return to the man’s apartment once again, determined to save his life, for the second time.

“It was like I had a second chance to save the man’s life, and it gave me a drive and purpose,” said Alan. “I was more determined than the last time, and I went to the apartment ready to save a life.”

On Tuesday, as soon as Alan walked through the door, the victim’s mother recognized him immediately from the previous incident. Alan arrived together with the mobile intensive care ambulance. Two other United Hatzalah EMTs who live closer than Alan preceded him at the scene.

After reassuring the man’s worried mother, Alan joined the team in CPR efforts and took his part in the rotation of administering compressions and assisted ventilation. After 20 minutes of compressions, the defibrillator, which had been attached prior to Alan’s arrival, alerted the team that it was about to give a shock when the man’s pulse miraculously returned.

As Alan helped the crew transport the man down the stairs to the ambulance, the victim started regaining consciousness. Before the ambulance drove off, the man got a chance to thank Alan for saving his life once again.

“Not often do EMTs get a second shot,” added Alan. “Usually, CPRs are either successful or unsuccessful. After the first incident, the doctors and nurses at the hospital were able to help the man recover and return to himself, but I did not get a chance to see it. After our efforts, the man was still pulseless, although, our efforts kept his blood flowing long enough to give him a fighting chance. Thankfully it all worked out then, but today was different. Today, our efforts paid off right in front of our eyes and the man regained consciousness. He has a long way to go to recover completely, but I am glad that this second chance was even more successful than the first time.”