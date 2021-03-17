Eight people killed in shooting spree in Atlanta

Eight people were killed and another person was wounded in a shooting spree targeting massage parlors in the Atlanta area on Tuesday.

According to The Hill, the shooting first began at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, a northwest suburb of Atlanta. Four people were killed in that attack, which took place at roughly 5:00 p.m. local time, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Atlanta police later responded at 5:47 p.m. to a robbery at a massage parlor in the northeastern part of the city, where three women were found dead. Upon arriving at the scene, police received word of shots being fired at a spa across the street, where authorities found another woman dead.

Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in an email to several media outlets that Robert Aaron Long was arrested in Crisp County later Tuesday.

Authorities had released images of Long outside one of the massage parlors asking the public for help identifying him.

Baker said that Long is suspected of being behind all three shootings, but Atlanta police said they were still investigating whether the shootings were connected.