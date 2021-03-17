10-year-old moderately injured in fire in Samaria

A 10-year-old boy was moderately injured in a fire that broke on Tuesday evening in the community of Yitzhar in Samaria.

Paramedics from Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah provided the boy with initial treatment and evacuated him to Schneider Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Menachem Halperin, a paramedic from United Hatzalah, said, "When we arrived at the scene with fire crews, we were told that a fire had occurred in a storage room near a residential building. As a result of the fire, a 10-year-old boy suffered burns to his limbs. After initial treatment at the scene, he was evacuated to Schneider Hospital. At this point his condition is defined as moderate."