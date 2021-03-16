Anti-semitic assault in Buenos Aires: 'Too bad you didn't die in the Holocaust'

The Algemeiner reported Tuesday that two orthodox Jewish women were assaulted in Buenos Aires, Argentina, yesterday. According to an eyewitness account, the two women called for help after their car had been hit by another woman who exited her vehicle and repeatedly berated the women, repeatedly stating that, "all Jews should have perished in the Holocaust," proceeding to rip off their traditional head covering.

After the attacker pushed one of the women to the ground, the onlooker says he intervened, pulling her off the victim.

The assailant reportedly taunted her victim, telling her she was "from Cristina” — a reference to former Argentine President, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, suspected by many of assisting Iran avoid international condemnation and possible Israeli retribution following the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Center in Buenos Aires, which claimed the lives of 85 people and left hundreds of others injured.

The witness said the assailant was "not in her right mind. All the time saying ‘s***ty Jew’, ‘I’m going to kill you all’, repeating about the Holocaust."

He also said police arriving at the scene of the incident failed to arrest the attacker, but rather told to get back into her car and leave the area. The anti-Semitic assailant then attempted to run over her victims, crashing into the sidewalk as a result. According to the witness, at this point officers finally intervened, removing her from the vehicle and make the arrest.