Poll: 4 parties hover just above electoral threshold

A new poll conducted for Channel 12 News shows that if the elections had been held today, the Likud party would have won 30 seats, while Yesh Atid would place second with 18 seats. Yamina and New Hope would tie for third with 10 seats each.

The Joint Arab List and Shas would receive eight seats each, while Yisrael Beyteinu and United Torah Judaism would receive seven seats each. Labor would receive six seats. Religious Zionism, Meretz, Blue and White, and Ra'am would just clear the electoral threshold with four seats each.

When asked who is best suited to be prime minister 37% of respondents said Binyamin Netanyahu, 21% said Yair Lapid, 10% Naftali Bennett, 9% Gideon Sa'ar, 16% said none of them, and 7% said that they did not know.

According to the poll, the pro-Netanyahu bloc would receive 59 seats if joined by the Yamina party, two less than the 61 needed to form a coalition.