Study: COVID vaccine protects pregnant mother and fetus

A study conducted at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital and Hebrew University shows that the coronavirus vaccine protects pregnant women and their unborn children from the virus.

The study, which included dozens of women who were vaccinated in the last trimester of their pregnancies, showed that they all developed antibodies against the virus and that their fetuses developed the same antibodies, Channel 12 News reported.

In addition, a direct relationship was found between the level of antibodies in the mother and the newborn - which indicates that the antibodies that developed in the mother pass efficiently from the mother to the fetus through the placenta.