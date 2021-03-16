Netanyahu: Four more Arab states to sign deals with Israel

PM Netanyahu said “an important diplomatic conversation” was the reason he missed a political rally in Ashkelon Monday, March 15th. “We brought about agreements of peace for peace, and there are four more peace agreements on the way,” said Netanyahu regarding the possible normalization of ties with additional Arab states, stopping short of saying which countries were involved in talks with Israel.

Former US president Trump vowed to bring more regional partners to the negotiating table with Israel following normalization of ties with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.