Yeshiva student takes down terrorists in daring raid

Corporal Israel Wiener, a student at the Hesder Yeshiva in Ma'alot serving in the Hod Company of the Dukifat Battalion, showed great audacity when he arrested two terrorists riding a motorcycle.

About a week and a half ago, residents of the Binyamin region began reporting that two motorcyclists were approached their vehicles and attempting to cause bodily harm by targeting them with large rocks. The IDF realized a terrorist cell was operating in the area, and that a lack of action could result an escalation of attacks..

The army decided to ambush the group in the midst of an attempted attack. When Corporal Wiener, assigned to the mission, caught sight of the terrorists, he pointed his weapon and instructed them to stop where they were. Pretending not to hear the officer's command, the two attempted to flee the scene but Israel jumped the motorcycle, overpowering the assailants and making the arrest. The two were apprehended with stones intended to target passing vehicles.

The head of the Hesder Yeshiva in Ma'alot, Rabbi Yehoshua Weizmann, said: "This is further proof that our students are fully capable of achieving top combat accolades, saving lives in the process. We want to congratulate our students who acted flawlessly and showed courage in disarming the terrorists. There's no doubt lives were saved thanks to their resourcefulness."

Head of the Hesder Yeshivot movement, Uri Pinsky, added: "Soldiers doing Hesder service prove time and time again that the combination of Torah study and physical action not only does not get in way of their combat duty, but allows them to achieve excellence in this area. These students and tens of thousands like them play a crucial role in maintaining the security of the citizens and State of Israel, prevented much bloodshed along the way."