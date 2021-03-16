Netanyahu to interviewer: Take off your headphones and let me speak

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was interviewed today (Tuesday) by journalist Moran Azulay at the Ynet studio, and during the interview Netanyahu called on her to take off her headphones. "A hundred people right now are telling you 'interrupt him, interrupt him.'"

Azoulay interrupted Prime Minister Netanyahu's remarks during the interview, to which the latter responded: "Let me complete a sentence. We are going to teach you to be an interviewer."

Azoulay told the prime minister: "Don't grade me, Mr. Prime Minister." In response, Netanyahu said: "You tell the prime minister that you want to hear his responses, but then you don't let him answer."

"Just don't grade me and don't send me to Britain," Azoulay said, to which Netanyahu responded: "I give terrible scores to the Israeli media, because it is not willing to let things be said. You know what? Take off your headphones, because a hundred people are currently telling you, 'Interrupt him, interrupt him.'"

Netanyahu added: "I'm talking about the hundred editors sitting in the back, who do not represent the people who stand and support me and who want to hear what I have to say."

Ynet journalist Ran Boker criticized Netanyahu's conduct during the interview on his Twitter account: "Mr. Prime Minister, she will take off her headphones when you stop looking aside at your teleprompter in every interview. What a repulsive and chauvinistic remark. Respect your interviewers as you are respected."