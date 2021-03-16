EU medical watchdog: AstraZeneca vaccine benefits outweigh risks

The European Medicines Agency, the European Union agency responsible for the evaluation and supervision of medicines, recommended the continued use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after a growing number of countries temporarily suspended the use of the vaccine over fears it can cause potentially dangerous blood clots.

EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that there was no indication that the clots were caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine, though his agency would continue to examine the possibility, and in any event the clots were "extremely rare."

"The benefits continue to outweigh the risks, but this is a serious concern and it does need serious and detailed scientific evaluation. This is what we are involved in at the moment," Cooke said.

He said that the full results of the EMA's investigation would be made public following a review on Thursday.

Germany, France, Italy, and Spain became the latest countries in Europe to suspend use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Monday amid reports of dangerous blood clots forming in some vaccinators.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn called the move a 'precautionary measure."

French President Emmanuel Macron said France would suspend the use of the vaccine until Tuesday afternoon when the EMA announced its findings, and that he hoped to resume using the vaccine as soon as possible.

According to AstraZeneca, there have been 37 reports of blood clots out of more than 17 million vaccine doses which have been administered across Europe. The World Health Organization has also stated that the vaccine is safe for use.

Denmark, Ireland, Thailand, the Netherlands, Norway, Iceland, Congo, and Bulgaria have also suspended their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

No such concerns have been raised about the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines, which continue to be used.