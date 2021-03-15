Yesha Council head, PA candidate issue joint call to vaccinate PA residents

First publication: Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani and Yesha Council Director General Yigal Dilmoni met last night with Mohammed Arif Masad, a resident of Burqin near Jenin. Masad is the chairman of the Palestinian Workers' Organization, which represents about 65,000 workers in Israel, and recently registered as a candidate for the position of chairman of the Palestinian Authority

At the meeting, which was held at the offices of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, representatives of the Yesha Council and Arif Masad discussed the common lives of the Jewish and Arab residents of Judea and Samaria and the importance of the State of Israel's control in the region.

At the center of the discussion was the importance of the immunization of the Palestinian Arab population in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, which comes into daily contact with the Israeli population in the area.

After the Yesha Council acted in recent weeks to vaccinate Palestinian Arabs workers working in Israel and after most of the population of the State of Israel has been vaccinated, a joint call came out of the meeting to vaccinate the entire Palestinian Arab population in Judea and Samaria while offsetting the cost of the vaccinations from the funds which Israel provides to the Palestinian Authority.

Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani told Masad, "Mohammad, I'm glad you came to visit the Jordan Valley today. I was happy to meet you. You bring a new position, a new horizon, a new concept of economy and security. I wish you success, you have the support of all of us. I call on behalf of both of us on the Israeli government - to vaccinate the Palestinians. We live together, both in Judea and Samaria and in the State of Israel and it is time to vaccinate everyone."

Mohammad Arif Masad added, "Thank you for accepting me and for showing that you understand the matter. I came here to make it clear to everyone that the future of our children is in our hands. Either we will establish a future for them without bloodshed or we will leave them to the fate we lived - like wild animals. We are here to maintain your health and the health of our people. The vaccine, just as it is important to us and will maintain our health, so it will also maintain your health."