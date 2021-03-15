Great Synagogue to reopen ahead of Pesach - after a year of being closed

The Great Synagogue in Jerusalem will return to regular operations, opening its doors on the upcoming Pesach (Passover) holiday after a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orthodox synagogue, which first opened for prayer in 1958, seats 850 men and 550 women.

The synagogue's management has announced that prayers will be held according to the Green Badge plan, and will require attendees to pre-register and present a Green Passport.

Cantor Tzvi Weiss will lead approximately half the prayers, and the synagogue's choir, led by Eli Jaffe, will accompany the cantor for the prayers on the Shabbat (Sabbath) just prior to Pesach, as well as on the first day of the holiday.

Cantor Avraham Kirshenbaum will lead the prayers on the last day of Pesach, accompanied by the synagogue's choir.