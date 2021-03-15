41 pregnant women and new mothers hospitalized with COVID

A total of 1,339 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning.

The percentage of test coming back positive continues to fall, dropping from 2.9% Saturday to 2.4% Sunday. That is the lowest level recorded since December 3rd.

There are currently 27,593 known active cases of the virus in Israel. The number of hospitalized patients fell below 1,000 Monday, with 995 cases being treated in hospitals across Israel.

Of those, 627 patients are in serious condition, including 212 on respirators.

The number of patients in serious condition fell Monday from 641 the day before, down to the lowest level since December 28th.

Forty-one pregnant women and women who recently gave birth are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,025, including 21 deaths on Sunday and four Monday morning.

Thus far, 5,165,723 Israelis have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, or 55.55% of the population, with 4,209,104 people, or 45.26% of the population, having received both doses.