MK Yakov Asher: 'Amendment of Racism Law condition for joining coalition'

MK Yakov Asher (United Torah Judaism), who heads the Knesset's Coalition, Law, and Justice Committee, has said that his proposal to change the Racism Law to include haredim has met with support from the Likud party.

This proposal, he added, would be a condition for the haredi parties entering the next coalition.

"There was agreement from the Likud for my bill to amend the Racism Law so that it includes the word 'haredim' as well," Asher told Kol Hai Radio. "It was placed on the Knesset's table a few months ago, but there was no active legislation in this government."

"This amendment will be our condition for [joining] the next government, so that there will be deterrence for people like [MK Avigdor] Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), so they know that they may sit in prison for their statements."

"We have not changed our stance of not responding to Liberman, but there are things that are red lines. Two brave interviewers heard these mouthfuls and remained silent, because together with [his incitement against] us, Liberman incited against [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu, and that's good for them."

On Saturday, Liberman promised that he "will send the haredim, together with Netanyahu, in one wheelbarrow to a garbage dump."

Turning the discussion to the coronavirus pandemic, Asher added that "the haredi community has suffered the most from coronavirus, because the decision makers do not live our lifestyle. We did not ignore coronavirus. I personally stopped the possibility of locking down a city without speaking to its mayor. This has prevented several lockdowns. With regards to the yeshiva capsules as well, we worked with the National Security Council for several long weeks until we found an full solution. It was the same for the plan for synagogues on the High Holidays, for schools, weddings, and more."