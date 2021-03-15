Google must change offensive translation of Israeli Election results

Israel’s Central Election Committee for the 24th Knesset needs to ensure that Google Translate does a better job of translating the election results than it has done for the past three elections held in the last 12 months.

It seems inconceivable that Google Translation can be so incompetent in its efforts to translate the Central Committee’s Hebrew website (See Diagram 1 below) into English (See Diagram 2 below) with the ridiculous and indeed offensive translation that is read by English viewers (See Diagram 3 below).

Two of the blatantly offensive amendments that should be demanded by the Central Elections Committee this time round:

Delete the word “truthful” and replace with the word “official”

Delete “Total kosher votes” and replace with “Total valid votes”

Indeed the translation is a total dog’s breakfast which Israel has to make sure does not happen again.

Attempting to translate every Hebrew word into English has produced a translation that makes Google Translate appear unprofessional, incompetent and condescending.

Translating from one language into another is not an easy task – but this effort is truly pathetic.

The wonders wrought by Google in translating documents in an instant are diminished greatly with this meaningless translation.

Google Translate does have the following page on its website dedicated to improving its translating services:

Help improve Google Translate

To help people better understand your language, you can submit feedback to Google Translate Contribute. We pay special attention to written languages used widely across the web and with more native speakers who can help translate. Learn more about Google Translate Contribute.

Translations verified by contributors

People who contribute to Google Translate can help verify translations. Translations with many "correct" votes show up in Google Translate with a badge .

The Knesset has its own official English Translation of the Election results which Google Translate would do well to seek consent to adopt:

Hopefully Google Translate gets the message – and its translation right - when Israel votes on 23 March.





Diagram 1

Diagram 2

Diagram 3