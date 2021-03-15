New Hope candidate attacked at Mahane Yehuda Market

Ofer Berkovitch, who is running for the Knesset on behalf of the New Hope party, was attacked on Sunday evening by supporters of the Likud at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem.

The party's chairman, Gideon Sa’ar, who also took part in the visited, responded to the violent incident on his Twitter account.

"This evening we held an amazing tour of the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem. At the end, New Hope activists were again attacked, among them our candidate for the Knesset Ofer Berkovitch, by Bibists. We are not afraid. The answer to violence: 'Tav' (New Hope’s letter on the voting slips -ed.) at the ballot box."

On Saturday night, a supporter of New Hope was attacked at party conference in Moshav Azaria. An egg was thrown at him while Likud activists demonstrated outside the event. Police separated the activists.

Sa’ar said the incident is "a glimpse of what awaits us as a country if Netanyahu remains Prime Minister."

“When I came here, all kinds of paid children hurled insults and screams at me and I thought to myself: How old were they when, after the split in 2005, I held the Likud movement together during the difficult years in the opposition? How much do they know about the legacy of the movement? About what this movement was about in the past, because something very sad happened to it today," he added.