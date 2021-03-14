Poll: Religious Zionist Party rises to 6 seats, ties with Labor

The Likud’s lead over its nearest rival, the Yesh Atid party, continues to shrink, a new poll shows, with Israel’s ruling party leading Yesh Atid by just eight seats.

The new poll was conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs and was published by Channel 13 Sunday evening.

If new elections were held today, it found, the Likud would win just 28 seats, down from 29 in the previous poll, released last week, and down sharply from the 36 seats the Likud won last year.

Yesh Atid, by contrast, held steady at 20 seats, making it the second largest party in the Knesset.

In third is the Yamina party with 11 seats, followed by the New Hope party of former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar.

The Joint Arab List received eight seats, with the United Arab List, which ran with the Joint Arab List in the previous two elections, barely crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold with four seats.

Among the haredi factions, Shas received just six seats, down from its current nine seats, while United Torah Judaism held steady at seven.

Yisrael Beytenu received seven seats in the poll, followed by Labor with six seats.

Both Meretz and Blue and White barely crossed the threshold with four seats each.

The Religious Zionist Party alliance with Otzma Yehudit and Noam ticked upwards to six seats, from five in last week’s poll.

The right-wing – religious bloc held steady at 58 seats in the poll – the same number it won in 2020 and the same projected in last week’s poll.

The left-wing – Arab bloc held steady at 46 seats, while the two right-of-center parties which have vowed not to sit with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a coalition government received 16 seats.