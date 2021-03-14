Shin Bet COVID tracing program comes to an end

As of last night at midnight, a Supreme Court ruling brought to an end the GSS initiative to tracK those defying public health guidelines by cellular activity.

About two weeks ago, the Supreme Court judges ruled that the General Security Service must stop such espionage on patients themselves. The ruling allowed a limited exception in the case of individuals who do not cooperate with Health Ministry epidemiological investigations.

Among other things, the state comptroller found the cellular tracking to be less effective than the investigations it was supposed to assist, and that the resolution allowing such an invasion of the privacy of patients or those who may have come into contact with them was never brought to a vote for governmental approval.