After 1 month: Health Min. 'needs more time to check' vax deaths

Nakim Organization founder engineer Haim Yativ today published the response he received to a Freedom of Information Act request he directed to the Health Ministry about a month ago asking for mortality data among those who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Ministry wrote: "Although 30 days have passed since you submitted your request, the investigation into the matter has not yet finished."

The Ministry continued: "We are working, along with the professional office staff, on finishing checking your request and for this we require an additional period of 30 days."

Yativ responded to the Health Ministry's letter: "Embarrassing. After 1 month, the Israel Ministry of Health's response to the request to publish mortality numbers among COVID-19 vaccinated - 'They need more time to check.' Maybe someone here can help them count? Apparently there are too many dead and they need help?"