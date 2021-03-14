Giant metal cylinder falls on car traveling on Ayalon Highway

A heavy object fell Sunday morning from a crane onto a vehicle traveling on the Ayalon Highway (20) near the Halakha Interchange.

The object, a huge metal cylinder, fell during infrastructure work for the construction of the fast lanes being carried out by Electra.

A 27-year-old man who was traveling on Ayalon South was lightly to moderately injured, and suffered injuries to his limbs.

Eitan Gavra, a paramedic on an MDA motorcycle, noted: "This was a real miracle. The vehicle passing on the highway was hit by a large metal cylinder that fell from a crane and hit its front end. The driver, who was injured in his limbs, walked around at the scene while conscious. We performed medical tests and evacuated him to the hospital while his condition was stable."

Following the fall of the object on the vehicle, there was traffic congestion on Route 20 South from the Shivat Hakohavim Interchange to the Arlozorov Interchange.