'If we had opened the skies there would be 16,000 dead'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said at the Cabinet meeting Sunday morning that the Health Ministry would not agree to raise the limit of the number of daily returnees permitted at Ben Gurion Airport to 4,000 people a day.

"The one thing that can spoil all of the improvement we have seen is the opening of Ben Gurion Airport," Edelstein said. "It could end our entire vaccination campaign. No more 10 people in the restaurants or in the halls, no fans in the stands - that's it."

"The variants that will enter will endanger us very much. The position of the Health Ministry will be presented in the Supreme Court, according to which up to 3,000 a day will enter, no more," he stressed.

The cabinet discussion followed a Supreme Court order in response to petitions to open the skies to allow Israelis to return to vote in the upcoming elections.

"I hear here the voices which call to 'open the sky,' and I say that if we had listened to those voices we would not have had about 6,000 dead, but about 16,000 dead," Edelstein said.

The Transportation Ministry, in consultation with the Health and Foreign Ministers, will this week allow flights from other destinations, including Madrid, Amsterdam, Larnaca and Addis Ababa in order to allow Israelis to return in time for the elections.