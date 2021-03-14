Healthy 45-year-old mother died from corona

For the past month the community of Petach Tikva prayed fervently for the recovery of Devorah Broiner, a 45 year old mother of 8 who was defined as in serious condition with COVID. Despite their community prayers and efforts, however, Mrs. Broiner passed away last week, sending ripples of shock through the many who knew and admired her family.

Broiner had no pre-existing conditions, and her family had expected her to recover from the virus easily. When she began to have difficulty breathing, she was taken to the hospital, and she never returned home.

Mrs. Broiner was a high school principal and is described by loved ones as “a woman of kindness, who helped many families.”

The youngest of the 8 Broiner children is only 6 years old.

The children and their father are devastated by grief. A fund has been opened to help raise the children with security and safety after their horrific loss.

