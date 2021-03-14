PA, Arab League denounce Czech Republic for opening Jerusalem office

The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republic’s opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem, claiming the move is a violation of international law, Reuters reports.

Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. The inauguration was attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

The PA’s “foreign ministry” called Prague’s move “a blatant attack on the Palestinian people and their rights, a flagrant violation of international law,” and said it would harm peace prospects.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement quoted by Reuters, “The legal status of Jerusalem will be affected by the decision of one country or another to open representative offices. East Jerusalem is an occupied land under the International law.”

Underlining that the Jerusalem office was not an embassy, the Czech Foreign Ministry said it was meant to strengthen Prague’s strategic partnership with Israel and improve services for Czech citizens there.

“The establishment of the office has no impact on the will of the Czech Republic to further develop political and economic relations with the Palestinian Authority,” it said, according to Reuters.

The Czech Republic recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December of 2017, following US President Donald Trump's recognition of the city as Israel's capital.

While Czech President Milos Zeman has advocated for the relocation of the embassy, Babis ruled out Zeman’s suggestion and said at the time that Trump’s move “is not good. You can see the reactions.”