PM Netanyahu: 'Bennett and I won't take turns as prime minister'

Ten days before the elections, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke to News 13 about politics, his wife, and the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines.

In the Saturday night interview, Netanyahu rejected the claims that he had agreed to allow Sara, his wife, to make decisions about the appointment of senior officials.

"That's a complete lie, and I'm glad that we're going to sue [David] Artzi. My connection with Sara is a connection of love. This is baseless slander. And to Sara I say - don't pay attention to the lies," Netanyahu said.

He also said that he plans to appoint Mossad chief Yossi Cohen to the new government: "Yossi Cohen was an excellent Mossad chief. He is supposed to leave [his office] in another two months, and I am thinking about how to integrate him in the future. He has a lot to contribute to the government I will form, and I will know how to maximize his talents."

Regarding the agreement with Pfizer to provide vaccines for Israelis, Netanyahu said that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla "said that he will respect the contract regardless of which leader is at the head of the government - because that's how we do things. But the question is not just who will answer the phone, but also who will call and who they will answer."

"Most of the pandemic is behind us, and now we have to deal with the economic coronavirus," Netanyahu added.

He promised: "We will not hold fifth elections. I see the excitement in the field, with [Yamina Chairman MK Naftali] Bennett, half of his people already don't support him, and the same goes for [New Hope Chairman] Gideon [Sa'ar] - the public understands that their government will have a strange rotation."

Yesh Atid Chairman MK Yair Lapid is "concealing the fact that he wants to be prime minister, because he doesn't want citizens to have to choose between us," Netanyahu said. "If he says that he is running for prime minister, I will come to a debate."

When he made the rotation agreement with Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), Netanyahu said, he did it "because I didn't have enough votes."

"I won't make a rotation with Bennett," he emphasized.

Netanyahu also said that he has no intention of trying to stop his trial: "That's the spin of all spins. I am not asking to stop the trial."

He added that he "truly believes" and trusts the judges, and that he "is prevented from involving" himself in legislation that would protect him from being prosecuted, and "does not involve himself in it."

Concluding his interview, Netanyahu expressed optimism about the upcoming Passover holiday, saying that "there will not be a lockdown on Passover, as long as a new variant does not arrive in Israel. On this Passover, we will say that 'this night, we are all vaccinated.'"