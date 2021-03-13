Black Lives Matter is a politically correct ISIS

ISIS in its ferocity went so far as to destroy the tomb of Jonah in Mosul, that of the Chaldean archbishop of Mosul Paulos Faraj Rahho, of the priest Ragheed Ghanni and of the saints at Mar Elian, to name but a few.

The destruction of historical and\or ancient tombs marks every great totalitarian phenomenon in history.

The anti so-called racism inspired by Black Lives Matter is no less grotesque, at least for now.

Adam Smith's grave was included in the dossier of sites related to "slavery and colonialism" by the city council of Edinburgh, the Telegraph reveals. The philosopher of the Enlightenment, the first market theorist and "father of capitalism", is buried in the city of Canongate Kirkyard.

The Labor-led Council has launched a review of sites that "perpetuate racism and oppression" following the Black Lives Matter protests, with the option of "removal or reinterpretation" for problematic monuments. Smith's gravestone and his statue on the Royal Mile will now be under review by the city council's "Slavery and Colonialism Legacy Review Group", which will report on how it can be "reconfigured."

In doing so, the West is digging its own grave.

