New 'Poll of Polls' crowns Yamina kingmaker

A new poll by Kan News and the Madad showed that if elections were held today, the right-wing bloc led by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would win 62 Knesset seats - but only if Yamina joins the coalition.

According to the Poll of Polls, the Likud party would win 31 Knesset seats, with Yesh Atid coming in second-largest at 20 seats.

Yamina would win 12 seats, followed closely by New Hope with 11 seats. The Joint Arab List would win nine seats, and Yisrael Beytenu and Sephardic-haredi Shas would receive eight seats each. Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would receive seven seats, and Labor would receive six Knesset seats.

Blue and White and the Religious Zionism party would receive four seats each.

Left-wing Meretz and Ra'am, which broke from the Joint Arab List, failed to pass the electoral threshold.

The Madad analyzes the situation based on all the other polls published on television, radio stations, and newspapers. It is not based on the averages of the other polls, but based on calculations which take additional factors into account as well.