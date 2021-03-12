Netanyahu, Ukrainian PM discuss pilgrimage to Uman

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Friday by telephone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The two discussed cooperation regarding the coronavirus, especially vaccines and mutual recognition of the green passport.

It was agreed that professionals would meet immediately in order to formulate an outline to enable visits by people who have been vaccinated, including the reinstating of visits to Uman.

Tens of thousands of Hasidim visit the Ukrainian city of Uman every year during the holiday of Rosh Hashanah to visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

Last year, thousands of Hasidim ended up being stuck in Belarus after being denied entry into Ukraine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

