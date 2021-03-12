Netflix to crackdown on account sharing

The online streaming service Netflix is cracking down on people using accounts owned by friends and relatives, Sky News has reported.

For years, the movie and television streaming service has effectively turned a blind eye to the phenomenon of accounts being used by multiple households, in violation of the company's official policy.

Now, some users have reported that Netflix has sent them notifications, asking them to verify that they live with the account holder.

"If you don't live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching," the notifications read.

The users are then prompted to get a code texted or emailed to the account owner, to verify that they live in the same household.