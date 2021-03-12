Netanyahu: Crown Prince of UAE is going to invest in Israel

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the deputy commander of the United Arab Emirates’ military pledged to invest billions of dollars in Israel’s economy, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Friday morning.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Haifa Friday morning, Netanyahu discussed a telephone call with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the de facto ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

According to Netanyahu, the two spoke Thursday about investments from the UAE in Israel, with the Crown Prince pledging to invest some $3 billion (10 billion shekels) in the Jewish state.

“The Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed told me yesterday that he believes in my economic leadership, and so he will be investing 10 billion shekels in the State of Israel.”

“That will help us boost our economy now as we’re returning to life and getting out of the coronacirus.”