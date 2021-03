Shmuel Rosner and Rabbi Dr. Natan Slifkin discuss his latest book, “Rationalism Vs. Mysticism: Schisms in Traditional Jewish Thought. ”

Natan Slifkin, popularly known as the “Zoo Rabbi”, is a British-born Israeli Orthodox rabbi and director of the Biblical Museum of Natural History in Beit Shemesh, Israel.

He is best known for his interest in zoology, science and for his books on these topics, which are controversial to some in the haredi community.