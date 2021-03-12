Number of hospitalized COVID patients drops below 1000

A total of 2,509 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Thursday, according to data released by the Israeli Health Ministry Friday morning.

The percentage of tests coming back positive increased slightly Thursday, after falling steadily for three days. Of the tests returned Thursday, 3.1% came back positive, compared to 2.9% of tests from Wednesday, and 3.4% of tests Tuesday.

There are now 35,576 known active cases of the virus in Israel, including 997 hospitalized patients.

The number of patients in serious condition continues to fall, dropping to 613. That is the lowest figure since December.

Of those 613 seriously ill patients, 212 are on respirators.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 5,975, including 14 deaths reported Thursday and two reported Friday morning.

Thus far, 5,110,698 people, or 54.96% of the population has received the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Of those, 4,068,374 people, or 43.75% of the population has received the second dose as well.