Sara Netanyahu in good condition after appendectomy

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, underwent a surgical operation Thursday night to remove her appendix.

The operation was successfully carried out at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, and was led by Prof. Pikarsky Alon.

Mrs. Netanyahu is said to be in good condition and is recovering from the operation, with Prime Minister Netanyahu by her side.

Sara Netanyahu was hospitalized Thursday morning after she reported feeling ill. After she was admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem, doctors found that Mrs. Netanyahu was suffering from appendicitis, or inflammation of the appendix, and that the organ needed to be removed.

Opposition Leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) wished Mrs. Netanyahu a quick recovery, tweeting: "I wish Sara Netanyahu a speedy recovery and a full recovery. Feel better."