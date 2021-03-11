Miracle on live TV

Carlos Ordos, a sports commentator for ESPN, miraculously survived after a backdrop collapsed on his head during a Champion’s League live broadcast.

The camera immediately cut back to the show’s host, although not before someone was heard telling Ordos to remain calm. The host appeared as stunned as Ordos was. Shortly after the show, Ordoz posted a tweet saying he was in good condition with no serious injuries.

"To all those who wrote to wish me well after last night's accident, I must tell you I'm fine, thank God. After the medical examination, all the appropriate tests were performed to rule out any injuries beyond a bruise and a bloody nose.”

Ordoz's colleague, presenter Francisco Welsh, also tweeted on his Twitter account that he said Ordoz was "in good condition after the accident," thanking all fans or their concern.