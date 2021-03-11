Settlement officials 'Disappointed with Netanyahu'

Senior figures in the quasi-official Yesha Council on Thursday sharply criticized the Prime Minister's conduct toward settlement ahead of the election, Yediot Ahronot reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who used to visit Judea and Samaria during previous campaigns in which he promised to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, he has abandoned the area in the current campaign.

According to the sources, "at a time like this, we would have heard clear statements from him about his intentions. Today, it's just about vaccinations and getting closer to the Arab sector."

The outrage was piqued, among other things, due to Netanyahu's visit to the Bedouin encampment in the south and the commitment to transfer treatment of Bedouin issues to the Prime Minister's Office, while in the young settlement encampment Netanyahu would not budge or address the issue.

The sources said: "Settlement leaders are very disappointed with Netanyahu. There's almost no significant achievement he has led, and we do not even have a real seat in the Likud party - there is only Shevach Stern in 38th place. The one who helped Netanyahu in the past and knocked on doors of Likud voters was Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan, but this time it's unclear whether he will help in light of the disappointment."