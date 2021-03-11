Jewish leaders welcome new US sanctions on Iranian officials

The heads of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Wednesday welcomed the US sanctions that were imposed on two senior Iranian officials.

“We commend the Biden Administration for its appropriate action in sanctioning two officials of the Iranian regime, Ali Hemmatian and Masoud Safdari, barring them and their families from entering the United States,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents.

“These men are members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terrorist organization, who engaged in the torture of Iranian citizens during the 2019-2020 protests against the extremist regime. Iran’s vicious crackdown against the protests resulted in the murder of hundreds of its own people, and the violent repression of countless more,” they added.

“The announcement of these sanctions came on the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who was abducted by Iran in 2007 and whose fate remains unknown. We join the US government in calling on the Iranian regime to provide information about what became of Levinson, and to release all American prisoners being held in captivity,” concluded the statement.

Tuesday’s move marked the first time that the Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Iranian official for human rights violations.