140 lawmakers to Biden: Take 'comprehensive' approach to Iran

A bipartisan group of 140 House lawmakers is urging the Biden administration to take a "comprehensive" approach to the threats posed by Iran.

"As the Biden administration considers negotiations with Iran, we write to express our bipartisan and shared view that we must seek an agreement or set of agreements with Iran that are comprehensive in nature to address the full range of threats that Iran poses to the region," the lawmakers wrote in a letter sent on Tuesday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and quoted by The Hill.

"As Democrats and Republicans from across the political spectrum, we are united in preventing an Iranian nuclear weapon and addressing the wide range of illicit Iranian behavior," they added.

The letter, which was organized by Reps. Anthony Brown (D-MD) and Michael Waltz (R-FL), is signed by 70 Democrats and 70 Republicans.

The acknowledged that differences of opinion continue to exist about "what the parameters of a final deal should entail and the process by which it is reached," but added there is a "bipartisan consensus" on several issues.

"Three core tenets - their nuclear program, their ballistic missile program, and their funding of terrorism - must be addressed from the outset," the lawmakers wrote.

"There is consensus within Congress that allowing one of the world's leading state sponsors of terrorism to obtain nuclear weapons is an unacceptable risk. We recognize that there is not a singular diplomatic path forward on these objectives and we look forward to working with you as partners to achieve lasting peace in the region," they added.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

President Joe Biden, who has expressed a desire to return to the deal, recently accepted Europe's offer to mediate conversations with Iran regarding the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran, however, rejected the proposal, claiming that the “time was not right” to hold such talks.