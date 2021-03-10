Yes to two states!

Joe Biden is correct in insisting that the Two-State Solution is the answer.

Not for Israel. For America.

Only by dividing the United States into two countries, one for the Whites and one for the Blacks, can the racial problem be solved. If things are left as they are, the Blacks will always be looked upon as second-class citizens, and racism will continue to exist. Abraham Lincoln tried to raise the Black man out of the chains of racial inequality, but his noble efforts unfortunately failed.

150 years have passed since the American Civil War, yet Black people still do not feel that they belong to the American elite.

They can be champion boxers and basketball players, but outstanding Black quarterbacks are still hard to find.

They can be star actors and singers, but Black chess champions hardly exist.

For whatever reason, the Blacks in America feel they have not attained equality, as the “Black Lives Matter” movement has made poignantly clear. Two states for two peoples is the only viable and moral solution.

The Blacks of America deserve their own independent Black country. The time has come. They have suffered enough.

The details of the plan can be worked out. Representatives from both sides have to sit down and formulate what steps need to be taken. I don’t pretend the going will be easy, but where there is a will, there is a way. Wasn’t the Jewish State formed from the faith that, “If you will it, it isn’t a dream”? The same sense of purpose can make the “Black State of America” a reality as well.

Of course, borders have to be drawn. Perhaps the old Mason-Dixon Line border? Or maybe a diagonal line from South California to Maine? Hawaii to the Black State and Alaska to the White State, with the stipulation that the Eskimos can relocate to Hawaii if they prefer.

What to do about cities with dense Black populations is a logistics problem demanding serious thought. If the Mason-Dixon border is accepted, with the North to the Whites and the South to the Blacks, what do you do with the giant Black populations in New York City, Philadelphia, W.D.C., Chicago, and Detroit? Do you transfer the millions down south, or do they become satellite mini-states under the jurisdiction of the Black State but surrounded by Whites?

And what about the Atom bombs? Do you split America’s nuclear stockpile equally half-and-half, or demilitarize all of America, in order to be on the safe side? Certainly, questions like these and others abound.

In all likelihood, an honest broker will have to play a role, some objective country like Israel, to insure that a just solution is achieved for both countries, the Black and the White.

Joe Biden is right. The Two-State Solution is the best way to go. Complicated? Yes. Charged with emotion? Yes. Potentially explosive? Yes.

But the process does not have to be without hope and joy. For instance, the choice of National Anthems for the two new countries could be done via an extravagant musical contest open to the public, along the lines of the Eurovision, and accompanied by popular Black and White performers. Maybe the song, “Respect” by Aretha Franklin will become the National Anthem of the Black State of America. Or the song, “I’m Black and I’m Proud” by James Brown, or “The Age of Aquarius” by the Fifth Dimension. Similarly, the White State of America might vote for the song, “Let Me Try Again” by Frank Sinatra. Or “Unchained Melody” by Elvis Presley, or “A White Christmas” by Bing Crosby.

Finally, the Jewish Problem. What to do about the Jews in the United States? Herding them all into the Black State could lead to their massacre. On the other hand, if you scatter them throughout the White State, assimilation will wipe them out. I suppose their only choice is to move to Israel as fast as they can. Let the Mexicans go back to Mexico, and the Puerto Ricans back to Puerto Rico, and let the Jews return to Israel where they belong.

Tzvi Fishman was awarded the Israel Ministry of Education Prize for Jewish Culture and Creativity. Before making Aliyah to Israel in 1984, he was a successful Hollywood screenwriter. He has co-authored 4 books with Rabbi David Samson, based on the teachings of Rabbis A. Y. Kook and T. Y. Kook. His other books include: "The Kuzari For Young Readers" and "Tuvia in the Promised Land". His books are available on Amazon. Recently, he directed the movie, "Stories of Rebbe Nachman."