Infection rate falls to lowest level in nearly 3 months

A total of 3,055 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed in Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning.

The total number of cases diagnosed since the pandemic began now stands at 809,870, including 38,577 active cases of the virus.

Of those, 1,073 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 653 in serious condition, with a total of 215 on respirators. The number of seriously ill patients fell sharply this week, from 714 on Monday and 690 on Tuesday.

The number of seriously ill coronavirus patients fell Wednesday to its lowest level since December 29th, when there were 639 patients in serious condition. The figure peaked at 1,192 on January 19th.

The infection rate also continues to fall, with the percentage of tests returning positive declining to 3.3% on Tuesday, down from 3.9% on Monday. Tuesday’s rate is the lowest daily level recorded since December 19th, when 3.1% of tests came back positive.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities – measured by the number of deaths 30 days or less following a positive COVID test – now stands at 5,936, including 10 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Thus far, 5,035,562 people have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, or 54.15% of the population. Of those, 3,940,352 people, or 42.37% of the population, has received the second dose as well.