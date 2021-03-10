'We will work to designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization'

Eduardo Bolsonaro, a Member of the Chamber of Deputies for Sau Paulo and the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, told Israel Hayom in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that he will work to designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

Several hours before flying back to Brazil, the third son of the Brazilian president sat down with Israel Hayom to discuss his three-day visit to Israel – as part of a delegation that included Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo – which focused on combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolsonaro hailed Israeli technology and expressed cautious optimism about the fight against the coronavirus, which has claimed nearly a quarter-million lives in his country. "We signed several contracts with the Weizmann Institute of Science, Hadassah Medical Center and Ichilov Hospital," said the 36-year-old Bolsonaro from the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

The Brazilian delegation was particularly intrigued by the Israeli-developed EXO-CD24 nasal spray against COVID-19, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as a "miracle" treatment.

As for Hezbollah, Bolsonaro said the Iran-backed Lebanon-based organization sworn to Israel's destruction "cannot be considered a normal political body, and similar to the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) guerillas, it is not a diplomatic arm. These are criminals, terrorists," said Bolsonaro, noting the deadly terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Shiite organization in the 1990s in Argentina.