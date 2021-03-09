Supreme Court stops sharing of data on unvaccinated citizens

The Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon issued an interim order stopping the Health Ministry from activating the "Vaccines Law" and passing personal information to local authorities and the Education Ministry about those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to the order, the director general of the Health Ministry is prohibited from exercising his powers under the law, and is prohibited from providing information on unvaccinated citizens to the authorities, but there is no impediment to formulating the procedures required for the implementation of the law.

In addition, the court issued an order on the government to come and explain "why it will not be determined that the law amending the Public Health Ordinance was not repealed, due to its violation of the constitutional right to privacy and its not being in accordance with the limitation clause in the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty."

The three judges who heard petitions today against the new law, President Esther Hayut, Vice President Hanan Meltzer and Justice Neal Hendel also ordered the expansion of the panel of judges to hear the case. The expanded panel will include Justices Yitzhak Amit, Noam Solberg, Dafne Barak-Erez and Anat Baron