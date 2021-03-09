First in Israel: Electric train on wheels

Transportation Minister Miri Regev saw the port of Ashdod as the first model for a "train on wheels", an innovative means of mass transportation that is expected to revolutionize the world of public transportation.

The innovative vehicle offers all the advantages of a light rail - high passenger capacity, quiet, fast, and safe travel, fast boarding and alighting - without the need for complex, expensive, and lengthy infrastructure works.

"When I took office, I promised to do everything possible to solve the traffic jam problem and bring in new means of public transportation that will convince drivers to leave their private vehicles at home. I asked for creative and smart solutions - and I am glad it happened," said Regev.

"Last week we announced the launch of the high-speed sea shuttle pilot, and today we receive an innovative mass transit device that currently only operates in China, and which many countries around the world are interested in. Israel was chosen to be the first country in the world to receive the train. I promised to provide accessible, accessible and friendly public transport - and here it is."

"Rail on wheels" was developed in China several years ago and was put into commercial activity in 2019. Today, dozens of "trains on wheels" move in several large cities in China successfully and without glitches. Many cities in Australia, Europe, and the United States have expressed interest in the new tool, but Israel is the first in the world to receive the tool for road trials and demonstrations.

Ayalon Highways, which is in charge of the project on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation, ordered the tool from the manufacturer only four months ago. Normal delivery time is 18 months, and the early delivery was made possible thanks to Israel's reputation and the close ties that Israel has with the Chinese government, which is very interested in technological cooperation, especially in the field of transportation.

The train on wheels is powered by electricity, using advanced batteries that are sufficient for about 80 kilometers and recharged in a few minutes. The new train does not require the deployment of power pole infrastructure along the route, and uses stations for fast charging at the end terminal.

The train comes in a semi-autonomous configuration: the train follows a virtual track marked with color bars on the road, and the driver only controls the stop and acceleration. In the future, the train will be fully autonomous, controlled by a municipal control center.

The train can carry between 250-500 people depending on the configuration, from three to five carriages. The carriages move on a normal road that has undergone minor adjustments, without the need to lay tracks or other special infrastructure. The cost of implementation is about a third of a light rail, and the infrastructure preparation time is significantly shorter than any similar solution.

Israel is the first country in the world, outside of China, to receive the new train for testing and experimental operation. The road train will assimilate Israeli technologies to improve safety and encourage the creation of jobs in the economy.

After assembling the train at the Experimental Center of the Ministry of Transportation in Ashdod, its operation will be tested at the Experimental Center and later on the country's roads. Depending on the results, it will be decided to integrate it in projects planned for the coming years, including the "hot line" in the southern metropolis of Tel Aviv, which will connect Lod, Ramla, Beer Yaakov and Rishon Lezion.