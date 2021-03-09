It's hunting season in French schools against 'Islamophobic' professors

After the murder of Samuel Paty, a climate of fear and repression has settled in French schools and universities. A partial list of recorded cases is enough to make us understand the intellectual terror that is experienced in France due to Islam and its far left allies.

- Two professors from the Sciences Po University of Grenoble have just seen their names and faces engraved in large letters at the entrance to the university, next to the words "the fascists in our classrooms" and "Islamophobia kills". Klaus Kinzler, one of the two professors, taught a course on "Islam and Muslims in France".

"It's a story that immediately made me think of Samuel Paty, they clearly put a target on their back," said one student.

- A teacher from Toulouse who scolded five students for not respecting the minute of silence during the homage to Samuel Paty, Fatiha Agag-Boudjahlat, was placed under "functional protection".

- A week after the homage to Paty, a history and geography teacher from Les Battières taught a course on freedom of expression in a fifth grade. Threatened with death, the teacher was assigned to another school.

- A professor at Aix Marseille University was accused of Islamophobia and threatened with death for criticizing the lack of freedom of conscience in Islam.

- A philosophy professor from a middle school in Trappes, Didier Lemaire, was placed under guard and left teaching after the death threats.

- A professor from Annecy was threatened with death and to "end up like Samuel Paty" by his students. Similar cases are recorded in Nice, Lyon, Noisy-le-Grand, Savigny-le-Temple, Nimes ...

This is the "Algerian scenario" that many envision for France under Islamization.

101 Algerian teachers were killed by the Islamists.

