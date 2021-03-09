Sa'ar: I'm the only viable alternative to Netanyahu

New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar told i24NEWS on Monday that his political project offers the only viable and realistic alternative to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Sa’ar said that unlike the "divisive" Netanyahu, he can "unite a significant range of forces on the political spectrum," from Yair Lapid to Naftali Bennett.

"I don't have problem with Lapid as a coalition partner," Sa'ar insisted. "But what I'm saying is that he has tried to unseat Netanyahu in five elections, and he failed to replace the government time and again."

Regarding the building of communities in Judea and Samaria, Sa'ar said that "this has been the policy of every Israeli government since the 1967 war" and he intends to continue it.

While every Israeli government since that war, Sa'ar said, had "differences with Washington" on the settlements policy, Sa'ar was best placed to "achieve understandings in a sincere, direct dialogue" with the administration of US President Joe Biden, who he said is "a long-time friend of Israel."

Regarding the Iranian nuclear threat, Sa'ar said he believed that the US has "learned from the mistakes" of the 2015 nuclear agreement which Iran signed with world powers during the administration of former President Barack Obama, when Biden was Vice President.

"We see the Iranians today directly, publicly breaching that agreement and I think that we have a common goal: preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon," he said.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

Biden has expressed a desire to return to the 2015 agreement. The White House recently said that the US has accepted Europe's offer to mediate conversations with Iran regarding the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran turned down the offer to negotiate directly with the United States, claiming the “time was not right” to hold such talks.