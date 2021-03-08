State Department: Biden policy is to support 2-state solution

The US is committed to a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict, a State Department spokesperson said Monday.

"Our solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is two states - when Palestinians and Israelis live in peace with each other. The administration is committed to humanitarian aid to the Palestinians," the spokesman said.

Turning to the administration's attempts to reenter the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the spokesperson said: "Our patience with Iran is not endless. We reiterate that the best way to resolve the Iranian issue is through negotiations. We must ensure that Iran never succeeds in acquiring nuclear weapons. We are waiting for a concrete proposal from Tehran."