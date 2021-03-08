41 pregnant women, new mothers hospitalized with coronavirus

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday morning reported that 2,331 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, out of 65,036 test results received, for a 3.7% positivity rate.

Currently, the country has 37,698 active coronavirus cases, with 1,112 hospitalized. Of those, 708 are in serious condition, and 223 are on ventilators.

A total of 5,899 Israelis have died of coronavirus in Israel, including 38 in the past day.

The hospitalized coronavirus patients include 41 pregnant and newly postpartum women, including six who are in serious condition.

So far, Israel has vaccinated 4,960,396 with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 3,789,118 have received the second dose as well.