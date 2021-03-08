Senior officials in haredi parties: Sa'ar asked us not to rule out Lapid

Senior members of the haredi parties say that New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar has asked them not to rule out the idea of being part of a coalition with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday.

According to these sources, Sa’ar fears that boycotts and disqualifications will prevent him from forming an alternative government after the election.

The haredi parties are divided over the question of whether to consider joining Sa’ar and Naftali Bennett in case Netanyahu fails to form a government.

Sa’ar denied the report.

Earlier on Sunday, Shas chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said that he does not disqualify Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, but he does not see a scenario in which his party joins a government headed by Lapid.

"I do not think it is practical because we will form a national government headed by Netanyahu," Deri said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio. "It's convenient for Lapid not to attack us now. I never disqualified Lapid, it was him who disqualified me and now he is ignoring me."