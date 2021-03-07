Bennett promises: We won't sit with a left-wing prime minister

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett addressed the investigation against Israel at the International Criminal Court during an interview at the Channel 12 News conference Sunday.

"The Hague is not an issue of right and left. What [Meretz chairman] Nitzan Horowitz did, a MK in Tel Aviv who says that he's fine with an investigation will be opened against them - this crosses the line into anti-Zionism. Whoever does that is outside the camp," Bennett said.

The Yamina chairman added: “The most pressing issue is the issue of unemployment. The Iranian threar has only intensified in recent years, Hamas has hundreds of thousands of rockets. We lost the Negev, but the burning mission is the economic mission."

On Netanyahu's claim that he and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar will give the premiership to Yair Lapid, Bennett said, "We will not sit under a prime minister from the left, not only because this is a 'Yamina' position, but because the people are not there."

"The only place where Lapid is prime minister is in his fantasies and in the empowerment that Netanyahu gives him in crying 'wolf,'" Bennett said.

He said, "Netanyahu has surrendered to the right and left to the haredim. They are invited as partners and not as homeowners. I see a national government of change - a change of leadership. What Netanyahu did not do before he will not suddenly do now; the public understands that Netanyahu's era is over and is asking itself who can take his place. When I am compared to Gideon Sa'ar, the party there is dull. Politics is not a curse, but everyone there are dull political officials. The public is not looking for another political activist but a leader."