Teacher diagnosed with Covid-19 despite two injections

A teacher from Jerusalem who received the two doses of the Covid-19 injection was diagnosed with Covid-19 in a test he performed over the weekend.

Once the test result was obtained the school immediately announced that all students in the class where the teacher taught would have to go into isolation for the next week and return to school following week, subject to two Covid-19 tests and negative responses.

The parents of the students in the class where the teacher taught received the following message, "Tonight we were informed that one of the staff members who taught the class, a staff member who was vaccinated with two doses (the second dose he received over a month ago) and did a test was found to be positive for Corona."

"As a result, the class is to enter isolation."