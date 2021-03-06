Coronavirus test? Start singing

Will coronavirus tests soon become more pleasant?

Peter van Weiss, a Dutch inventor, has said that he has found an easy and creative way to check if a person is carrying coronavirus. All that's needed, he says, is to put the person into an enclosed space with no air ventilation and which has an industrial air purifier, and have him begin singing or shouting.

The air purifier will absorb the particles of saliva which escape the person's mouth, and these particles will be tested for COVID-19. Testing whether this method works, van Weiss placed an enclosed booth next to a coronavirus testing center in Amsterdam and offered those being tested to try his new method.

"if you have coronavirus and you're contagious, and you scream and yell, you spread tens of thousands of particles which contain coronavirus," he explained.

The test takes three minutes, and the virus can be identified thanks to a machine one nanometer in diameter placed in the room. According to van Weiss, the coronavirus testing room will provide a very efficient means of testing for the virus in airports, sports stadiums, offices, schools, and workplaces.

Last month, Holland's health services approved a new breath test to detect coronavirus, but it has not yet been used around the country, due to mistakes which occurred in the results of tests obtained this way. Now, van Weiss is attempting to convince the country's health services that the machine he invented will be able to be used around the country, replacing the current testing method.